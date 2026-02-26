Kolkata Weather Update: IMD Forecast-Hotter Days Ahead From March Start
WEATHER: Just a few more days to go! The heat is about to make a comeback. The temperature is set to rise sharply, and the Met office predicts this change will start right from the first day of March.
110
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Weather Update in March
The Alipur Met Office has issued a forecast, and it's time to get ready. The temperature is expected to shoot up suddenly right from the beginning of March. Just a few more days of pleasant weather are left.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
210
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Weather Update in March
The Alipur Met Office predicts that temperatures will start rising in South Bengal districts from March 1. The dry spell will also end. Meanwhile, North Bengal districts will experience dense fog from the same day.
310
Image Credit : ANI
Kolkata Weather Update in March
A low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal is set to weaken into a cyclonic circulation. This change is the main reason why the districts of South Bengal will experience a rise in temperature.
410
Image Credit : ANI
Kolkata Weather Update in March
The cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and nearby Odisha has already weakened. Another one over East Assam is also losing its strength. The Alipur Met Office says this is why the heat will become more intense.
510
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Weather Update in March
South Bengal districts will see partly cloudy skies, but it will be clear in most areas. Night temperatures will be much lower than the day. However, the Alipur Met Office warns that temperatures will climb rapidly after March 1.
610
Image Credit : Asianet News
Kolkata Weather Update in March
Today, Kolkata's maximum temperature will hover around 30 degrees, with the minimum recorded at 18.5 degrees Celsius. But get ready for a jump! From March 1, the max temp will be around 33 degrees and the min will be near 22 degrees.
710
Image Credit : Asianet News
Kolkata Weather Update in March
Hilly areas of North Bengal might see some light fog, but the sky will remain clear. There's no rain expected for the next seven days. While the temperature will be stable for now, the Met office says it could rise by 3-4 degrees after that.
810
Image Credit : Asianet News
Kolkata Weather Update in March
It's not just Bengal. In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius. Both Tamil Nadu and Odisha are also likely to experience dense fog.
910
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Weather Update in March
The Met office is hinting that just like we had a severe and long winter, the summer could be equally intense. After a long winter 'innings', we'll have to wait and see what the summer has in store for us.
1010
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Weather Update in March
The Alipur Met Office's forecast isn't just for Bengal. It suggests that the heat will rise across the country. This year, India is expected to experience a comparatively hotter summer overall.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos