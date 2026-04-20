Kolkata Weather Update: Heatwave Alert Issued For South Bengal; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The Alipore Weather Office has bad news for South Bengal – no rain for now, just more heat and humidity. They've issued a heatwave alert for the western districts
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Kolkata Weather
The sun's intensity is increasing with each passing day this Baishakh, and the temperature is rising right along with it. The Alipore Weather Office has confirmed that South Bengal won't be getting any relief from the rain anytime soon. While a few spots might see some scattered showers, the overall heat is here to stay.
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Dry Winds From West
The weather office explains that an east-west trough line is stretching from East Uttar Pradesh all the way to Manipur. This line passes over Bihar and the northern parts of Gangetic West Bengal. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation sits over northeast Bangladesh, about 0.9 km above sea level. This entire system is pulling dry winds from the west and northwest into the state, causing the temperatures to shoot up.
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Weather Office About South Bengal
According to the weather office, districts in South Bengal will face hot and humid conditions from April 19 to 25. On the other hand, North Bengal can expect some relief with a forecast of thunderstorms and rain.
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South Bengal Forecast
A continuous heat discomfort alert is in place from Monday to Sunday for five specific districts in South Bengal. People in Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia, and Bankura should brace for a very hot week.
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Humidity
The air's maximum humidity has hit a staggering 96 percent today, which means the discomfort will be high all day. The rest of South Bengal will also remain dry, with rising heat and humidity. There's no rain alert for the region, including Kolkata. The city's maximum temperature today is 35 degrees, with a minimum of 28 degrees.
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Scattered Rain
There's a small possibility of scattered, very light rain in the same districts that are under a heat alert. Besides Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia, and Bankura, a few showers might also occur in Murshidabad and Birbhum.
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North Bengal
Scattered rain will continue across North Bengal for now. The forecast predicts steady rain for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong until Thursday. These showers could be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph.
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