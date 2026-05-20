DMK President MK Stalin, TN Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai, and TVK's C Joseph Vijay paid floral tributes to social reformer Pandit Iyothee Thass on his 181st birth anniversary at Gandhi Mandapam in Chennai, honouring the anti-caste thinker.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Wednesday paid a rich floral tribute to pioneering social reformer Pandit Iyothee Thass to mark his 181st birth anniversary in Gandhi Mandapam.

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Senior political figures gathered at the Gandhi Mandapam campus to honour the late anti-caste thinker and acknowledge his lasting impact on regional politics.

Leaders Across Party Lines Pay Tribute

Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai also went to Gandhi Mandapam to garland the statue of prominent social reformer Pandit Iyothee Thass to mark his birth anniversary celebrations.

Talking to the reporters. Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai said, "We garlanded the statue of Iyothee Thass on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He was one of the greatest leaders in Tamil Nadu... All our leaders raised voices for his memorial and in 2022-23 on the floor of the Assembly, and it was accepted immediately by the MK Stalin-led DMK government... We must also maintain this memorial..."

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay paid a floral tribute to social reformer Pandit Iyothee Thass, who was a pioneering anti-caste thinker, on the occasion of his 181st birth anniversary at Gandhi Mandapam in Chennai.

Several state ministers and senior leaders of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) also joined the Chief Minister in honouring the philosopher and reformer.

'CM Vijay' Reviews State Projects

Earlier on May 18, Vijay chaired a high-level review meeting of the Energy Department to assess the state's power infrastructure and financial health, while also issuing major directives for the renovation and modernisation of 'Amma Canteens' across the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed assessment regarding the power generation capacity, current electricity demand, and distribution networks.

Following detailed discussions with the concerned government department secretaries, the Chief Minister directed officials to immediately improve infrastructure facilities at the canteens and procure necessary cooking equipment.

Since the inception of the TVK government, the Chief Minister has implemented several key decisions.