Pune-based Nibe Limited successfully test-fired its Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher in Odisha. The trials, following an Indian Army emergency order, met all objectives, demonstrating devastating accuracy for its 150 km and 300 km range rockets.

In a major boost to India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities, Pune-based defence firm Nibe Limited has announced the successful test-firing of its Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher system. The consecutive trials, conducted at the Interim Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha, on May 18 and 19, 2026, met all mission objectives with exceptional precision, Nibe Group said in a press release.

The successful trials come on the heels of a critical purchase order awarded to Nibe Limited in January 2026 under the Indian Army's Emergency Procurement window. The contract fast-tracked the development and supply of the Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher, along with dedicated 150 km and 300 km range rockets.

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Exceptional Precision and Performance

The defence firm said that the system demonstrated devastating accuracy during the two-day testing window. The test firings rigorously evaluated the system's performance across short, medium, and long distances, demonstrating accuracy. Data collected during the Chandipur trials validated the system's long-range precision strike capabilities.

Record-Breaking Accuracy

The rockets recorded an incredibly low Circular Error Probable (CEP), a key metric measuring the radius within which 50% of the munitions land, achieving a CEP of just 1.5 meters in 150 km range rockets and a CEP of just 2.0 meters in 300 km range rockets.

Strategic Advantage for Indian Army

Achieving a CEP of under two meters at distances up to 300 km places the Suryastra among the most accurate long-range rocket artillery systems globally, allowing the Indian Army to neutralise high-value targets with minimal collateral damage. By bridging the gap between traditional field artillery and heavy ballistic missiles, the Suryastra provides armed forces with a highly flexible, rapid-response, and cost-effective precision weapon system ready for the modern battlefield.

Indigenous Manufacturing with Israeli Technology

Suryastra rockets are the Precise & Universal Launching System (PULS) rockets made by the Israeli Elbit Systems and are now planned to be manufactured in India in partnership with the Nibe Group. (ANI)