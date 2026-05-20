Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi for his foreign visit amid rising inflation, accusing him of selling India's economic system to corporates. He warned of an impending 'economic storm' and criticised the government over fuel price hikes.

Rahul Gandhi Slams PM's Foreign Trip Amidst Austerity Calls

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking on a foreign visit after announcing austerity measures amid rising inflation and fuel price hike, while accusing him of selling off "India's economic system".

Addressing the gathering at the Bahujan Swabhimaan Sabha here, Gandhi slammed the PM for advising the country's public against buying gold and travelling abroad only to embark on a five-nation tour shortly after. Reiterating his warning of an upcoming "economic storm", he alleged that the PM and the government would not be able to save the country.

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"Narendra Modi tells the public: Don't buy gold, Don't go abroad, Drive an electric vehicle. Immediately after saying all this, Narendra Modi boards a multi-thousand-crore aircraft and heads abroad, while the public watches silently. Meanwhile, an economic storm is brewing in the country. There will be severe inflation, prices of everything will rise, and there will be a shortage of fertilisers," he said.

"PM Narendra Modi has sold off India's economic system. He has handed over the economic system of India to Ambani, Adani and America. Now an economic storm is coming, and PM Narendra Modi and the government of India will not be able to save you. They will cry and say it's not my fault. I am telling you, the fault lies only with PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and RSS because they have destroyed it (the Constitution)," he added.

Criticism Over Fuel Price Hike

Furthermore, the Congress leader questioned the PM over the hike in fuel prices, stating that the government had assured no increase in price before the elections. "Before the elections, it was said that there's no shortage of petrol or gas. Petrol prices will not increase. Today, when petrol prices are rising, Ambani is exporting petrol from India. Ambani buys petrol from Russia and sells it outside, and with that money, they fund PM Narendra Modi. This is the truth."

'Protect the Constitution': Rahul Gandhi Invokes Ambedkar, Veera Passi

Further, the Congress leader reflected on the teachings of revered Veera Passi and Dr BR Ambedkar while affirming that every citizen should be treated equally and according to the Constitution. In a scathing attack against the BJP and RSS, he said that the country belongs to everyone and not to one caste or organisation. He affirmed that everyone should work together to protect the Constitution of India.

"Vira Paasi ji, Ambedkar ji had said that in Hindustan every citizen is equal, every person should get the right fruit of their practice, and everyone should get equal rights. This country belongs to everyone, not to any one caste or organisation. The country's constitution also says the same thing. The constitution is the voice of the people of Hindustan. It is the duty of all of us to protect the Constitution," he said.

"The Constitution is not some ordinary book--its ideology was in the blood of Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji, Mahatma Gandhi ji, Veera Pasi ji. The RSS and its ideology trample upon Baba Saheb's Constitution, tear it to shreds. Therefore, it is absolutely essential that, along with bowing our heads before Baba Saheb's statue, we also stand firm to protect his Constitution," he added.

Rahul Gandhi earlier unveiled the statue of "Veera Passi" at Lodhwari, Rahi, Sadar Assembly. His remarks come as PM Modi is currently in Italy as the final leg of his five-nation tour. Earlier, the Prime Minister was in Norway for the fourth leg, and before his Oslo visit, he was in Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.