Winter fog has transformed Majuli into a scenic spectacle, attracting photographers. Concurrently, the island is hosting the Charaichung Festival to restore a 392-year-old bird sanctuary and promote its natural and historical heritage.

Winter Fog Transforms River Island

With the onset of winter, Majuli is witnessing a mesmerising spread of dense fog, creating a delightful experience for both residents and visitors. The white blanket of mist has wrapped the river island, enhancing its natural charm and scenic beauty.

Early mornings in Majuli now begin with fog-covered fields, roads and riverbanks, turning the landscape into a dreamy spectacle. The serene ambience has added to the essence of winter in the world's largest river island.

The captivating view of fog-covered Majuli has also attracted photographers and nature enthusiasts, who are capturing the enchanting moments of the season. The foggy mornings are an unforgettable experience, offering a rare glimpse into Majuli's pristine environment.

Charaichung Festival Revives Historic Legacy

Meanwhile, Majuli has organised the Charaichung Festival in the island district for the second time. The festival commemorates the 392-year-old legacy of Asia's first protected Royal Bird Sanctuary, 'Charaichung', established in 1633 AD by Ahom king Swargadeu Pratap Singha.

The four-day festival, being held from December 7 to 10, has been organised under the initiative of Majuli Sahitya and locals with the aim of placing Charaichung on the global map and rejuvenating its bird habitat.

The festival also features a special exhibition highlighting forest conservation efforts. The display sheds light on ongoing initiatives to protect Majuli's biodiversity and reflects the collective commitment to safeguarding the island's natural heritage.

Efforts to Restore Historic Sanctuary

Speaking to ANI, Durgeswar Saikia, President of the Charaichung Festival Celebration Committee, said, "We welcome all. We are glad to inform you that Majuli has a historic bird sanctuary named Charaichung, established in 1633 by Ahom King Pratap Singha, also known as Burha Roja. But this sanctuary has been deteriorating day by day. Since last year, with the support of the people of Majuli and from different parts of Assam, we have been trying to restore it. Today, it is a beautiful site, and we invite people of Assam to visit the historic Charaichung and experience its ethnic beauty. We are happy to share that tourists from Germany, Australia, America and other countries have been visiting and studying not only Charaichung but also other heritage sites of Majuli. As we celebrate the festival for the second time, we appeal to the people of Assam to come forward and help us preserve our heritage."

A Premier Destination for Birdwatchers

Notably, Majuli is regarded as one of India's most important bird sanctuaries. The island is home to a rich diversity of birds and aquatic life, attracting birdwatchers and nature lovers from around the world. (ANI)