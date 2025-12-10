Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema questioned Congress's silence on Navjot Kaur Sidhu's claim of a 'Rs 500 crore suitcase' for the CM post. Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring dismissed it as an AAP diversion from election issues.

AAP Minister Slams Congress Over Sidhu's 'Rs 500 Crore' Claim

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema questioned the silence of top Congress leadership on the allegations levelled by suspended party leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who claimed that the one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the Chief Ministerial face.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Labelling Congress as "corrupt", the Punjab Minister said that the silence of both state and national leadership shows they are trying to save face from the allegations levelled by Sidhu. "She spoke with all honesty about how Congress is a corrupt party. It has been 4 days, but neither the state leadership nor the national leadership have denied or admitted. This means that they are finding ways to save themselves from this allegation. She is a cancer survivor, and the Congress is insulting and threatening her," Cheema told ANI.

Congress Hits Back, Alleges 'Diversionary Tactic'

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday claimed that the ongoing controversy over former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu's allegations was a diversionary tactic to shield the AAP from public backlash over alleged misuse of police force during the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections.

Speaking to reporters during campaigning for the local body polls, Warring said that sensational remarks were being amplified to shift focus from what he termed as "brutal abuse of law and force" by AAP. "When questions were being raised over police excesses and the government had no answers, the narrative was suddenly steered away through baseless claims," he said.

The PCC chief accused both AAP and the BJP of deploying diversionary tactics "using past or prospective leaders" to influence public sentiment. He reiterated that the Congress remained united and was the "only stable and credible alternative" to the ruling AAP, which he alleged had "failed Punjab and Punjabis".

Warring said the strength of Congress lies with leaders and cadres working at the grassroots level, who take "daily risks and face intimidation" from the government. "The party is not run by those who become active only when elections approach," he remarked.

He further claimed that the sudden emergence of internal criticism was not coincidental, adding that those without organisational presence were "echoing narratives scripted elsewhere".

Sidhu Suspended From Party

Navjot Kaur Sidhu was suspended from the party on Monday, with immediate effect, according to an official order by the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

Her suspension came after the 'Rs 500 crore' remark. (ANI)