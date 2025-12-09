Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will It Get Colder? Check Forecast Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Due to the north winds, a severe cold has set in Bengal, with temperatures below normal. While there's no chance of rain for the next seven days, the Alipore weather office has issued a fog alert for several districts
Kolkata Weather
A severe cold has gripped Bengal. With no new low-pressure systems, north winds are bringing a chill. People are enjoying the cold snap. Will it get colder or stay the same today?
South Bengal
Currently, the temperature in Kolkata and South Bengal is below normal. Saturday was the season's coldest day. Sunday's temperature was 15°C, and Monday's was similar. Find out today's weather.
Alipore Weather Office
The Alipore weather office reports dry weather with no rain expected. A fog alert is active for several districts. Morning fog will increase in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and other North Bengal areas.
Forecast
No major temperature change is expected for the next seven days. The winter chill will continue all week. Today, the maximum temperature will be 26°C and the minimum will be 16°C.
Kolkata Weather
The weather office reports Kolkata's temperature will be 14-16°C. The cool spell will last seven days. District temperatures may drop to around 10°C, with North Bengal also getting colder.
