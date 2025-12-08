Image Credit : Lexica

One after another western storm in northwest India. There is an upper air circulation or cyclone over eastern Bangladesh and adjacent Assam and Meghalaya. According to the weather office, there is another cyclone in the southeast Arabian Sea and adjacent Lakshadweep area. There is a western storm with a cyclone in the north Punjab area. Due to this, mainly dry weather will remain in North Bengal. There is no possibility of rain. Light fog will be seen in the morning followed by clear sky. The temperature in Darjeeling is 5 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Malda is 16 degrees. The temperature will remain the same for the next 4/5 days, the weather office said.