Kolkata Weather Update: Clear Skies Return, Temperatures Set to Rise on March 25
Kolkata is expected to witness improving weather conditions on March 25, with clear to partly cloudy skies replacing recent thunderstorms. Temperatures will gradually rise, bringing back warm and slightly humid conditions across the city.
On March 25, Kolkata is likely to experience partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, with no significant rainfall expected. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the maximum temperature may reach around 33°C, while the minimum could be close to 25°C, indicating a steady return to warmer weather conditions.
Recent thunderstorms and rainfall across West Bengal are expected to subside by March 25, leading to stable and dry weather in Kolkata. IMD forecasts suggest that no major weather warnings are in place for the day, allowing normal daily activities without disruptions caused by rain or gusty winds
Weather experts note that a gradual increase in temperature is expected over the next few days as earlier weather systems weaken. Following recent rain and cloud cover, the city will now move toward typical late-March conditions, with warmer afternoons and relatively comfortable mornings and evenings becoming more noticeable.
Overall, March 25 will bring a transition toward stable weather in Kolkata, with rising temperatures and minimal chances of rainfall. Residents should prepare for increasing warmth during the daytime while enjoying comparatively pleasant early hours. The trend of dry and warm weather is expected to continue in the coming days.
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