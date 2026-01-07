Kolkata Weather Update: Bengal Shivering In Cold; How Low Will Temperatures Drop? Check
Kolkata Weather Update: A full-on winter vibe in the middle of the season. Bengal is experiencing a severe cold spell. How long will this weather last? See the full photo gallery for details
Kolkata's Weather
Since the new year, a strong winter spell has hit South Bengal. The entire state is freezing. A new system in the Bay of Bengal is causing concern. This double whammy of dropping temps and a low-pressure system has residents shivering.
Kolkata's Temperature
Today, Kolkata's minimum temperature rose slightly by 0.1 degrees to 10.3°C, which is 3.6°C below normal. The situation is severe as the maximum temperature dropped to just 18.0°C, about 7 degrees below normal. Lack of sunshine has led to a 'cold day' situation in the city. With 98% humidity, the city is shrouded in dense fog.
South Bengal's Weather
Several districts face 'cold day' conditions. The cold spell persists in South Bengal, with temps below 9°C in the west. A cold wave is hitting Purulia, Bankura, and Jhargram. A moderate to dense fog alert is on for the next 3 mornings.
Impact of the Low Pressure
The movement of the deep low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is being monitored, as it could change the weather next week. In the last 24 hours, the coldest places in South Bengal were Sriniketan and Suri, where the mercury dropped to 6.2 degrees Celsius.
North Bengal's Weather
North Bengal's situation is worse. Snowfall is possible in the hills, while plains have dense fog. Darjeeling is at a bone-chilling 1.5°C. 'Cold day' alerts are in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and the Dinajpurs. Low visibility forces cars to use headlights. A slight chance of light rain exists in the five northernmost districts.
