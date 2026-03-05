Assam BJP candidates Terash Gowalla, Jogen Mohan and UPPL's Pramod Boro filed nominations for Rajya Sabha polls. Boro also spoke on assembly poll preparations. The elections will fill 37 seats across 10 states, with polling on March 16.

Assam NDA Candidates File Nominations

Assam BJP candidates Terash Gowalla, Jogen Mohan and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) President and NDA candidate Pramod Boro on Thursday filed their nominations for three seats for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections, in the presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Addressing reporters, Pramod Boro appealed to MLAs to vote for him in the upcoming elections, "I have filed my nomination, and I will request all the MLAs of different parties to cast their votes in favour of the UPPL candidate."

As Assam is scheduled to hold the Legislative Assembly elections, Boro said that the party has begun preparations in 15 constituencies in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) region and some seats outside. "Assembly preparation is going on for the 15 seats in the council area, and some seats outside of the council area. After today's nomination program, we will decide our future course of action," he said.

Retiring MPs and Other Nominations

Three Rajya Sabha seats will undergo polling after BJP MPs Rameswar Teli and Bhubaneswar Kalita, Anchalik Gana Morcha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, retire on April 9. Meanwhile, in Chhattisgarh, Congress candidate Phoolo Devi Netam, who has been re-nominated for the Rajya Sabha election, said, "I certainly express my deepest gratitude and thanks to the leadership once again for placing their trust in me. I will strive to live up to their sentiments."

Election Schedule and Scope

Today is the last day of filing nominations. Scrutiny of these nominations will take place on March 6, and the last date of withdrawal is March 9. Polling will be held on March 16, with vote counting the same day at 5 pm, and the process will conclude by March 20.

The elections will fill 37 seats across 10 states - Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana - whose members' terms end in April 2026. (ANI)