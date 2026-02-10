- Home
- Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Northerly Winds Bring Chilly Temperatures Back; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The winter vibe is still on in Kolkata and across the state, even at the end of Magh. Temps are below normal, but the Alipore weather office says the mercury might climb after Wednesday
18
Image Credit : X
Kolkata Weather
Kolkata's temperature is still below normal. Everyone is enjoying the biting cold since morning. This chill is felt not just in Kolkata but in almost all districts.
28
Image Credit : Getty
Winter
It's time for the month of Magh to say goodbye, but the winter feel lingers. Chilly morning winds are making people shiver. Find out how long this winter will last.
38
Image Credit : Getty
Dry Weather
The weather office says dry weather will prevail across the state. No chance of rain or snow. The mercury might drop by another 2 degrees. Night temps won't rise.
48
Image Credit : Getty
Fog
No fog warning for South Bengal. Fog is also decreasing in North Bengal. However, some districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar may see light to moderate fog.
58
Image Credit : Getty
Temperature
In Kolkata, Monday's minimum temperature was 16°C and the maximum was 27°C. Today, Tuesday, the maximum will be 29°C and the minimum will be 17°C.
68
Image Credit : Getty
Cool Spell
According to the weather office, this temperature is 2.1 degrees below normal. This trend has set a new record. Officials believe this cool spell will last a few more days.
78
Image Credit : Getty
Temperature to Rise
Temperatures might rise slightly after Wednesday. The minimum temperature could increase by 2 to 3 degrees. North Bengal will get warmer. Weather will change after Wednesday.
88
Image Credit : Getty
Northerly Winds
For now, Kolkata's temperature will stay below normal, by about 2 to 3 degrees. Northerly winds will blow. The weather office says no major temp changes for three days.
