Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra on Thursday voiced concern about the West Asia conflict, saying that the situation is extremely alarming, and called for all sides to come to the negotiating table. Speaking to ANI, Patra said that the conflict must end and both sides should come to the negotiating table.

Dialogue and Calibrated Response Urged

He suggested that dialogue, discussion and deliberation should be a key to resolving the conflict. "The missiles slamming into schools, civilian habitations, and countries which have nothing to do with the conflict itself show how wide this war is becoming," Patra added.

He further stated that all the nations should come together, whether the United States, Israel, Iran and other nations. India has always believed in the principle of non-violence and peace, he explained that even at the time of Operation Sindoor in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (POK) and Pakistan, India had a calibrated and measured approach; we didn't go to war. So, this rational, measured and calibrated response needs to be there in the Israel-Iran conflict. He said this is the time the war needs to end because innocent lives have been lost.

Speaking to ANI, Patra says, "I think it's an extremely alarming situation. Every day, the kind of visuals coming from West Asia and the Middle-East further adds to the danger of this war happening; it is no longer a conflict. I strongly believe that this conflict must end. All the sides must come to the negotiating table. Dialogue, discussion and deliberation should be the key, not conflicts and wars... India has always believed in the principles of non-violence and peace... the time has come to close this conflict..."

Recent Escalations and Retaliation

On February 28, the US and Israel conducted coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities. In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. (ANI)