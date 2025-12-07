Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter Temperature Drops Across Bengal; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata witnessed the coldest day of the season at the beginning of December. How much more will the temperature drop on the holiday? See the full photo gallery for details
Kolkata's weather today
As predicted by the Alipore Met Office, the mercury is dropping fast at the start of December. Sunday's temperature fell to around 16°C. Western districts also saw a dip to 15°C.
Winter feel increases across the state
Cool westerly winds are blowing freely. Dry weather will continue for the next seven days with no rain. The temperature may drop another 1-3 degrees, increasing the winter chill statewide.
Active cyclonic circulation
A cyclonic circulation is over East Bangladesh. Another is over the Arabian Sea. North Bengal will stay dry with morning fog. Darjeeling is at 5°C, Malda at 16°C. Temps stable for 4-5 days.
South Bengal's weather
North Bengal will be dry with morning fog. Darjeeling is at 5°C, Malda at 16°C. South Bengal's temps have dropped below normal, increasing the winter feel. Min temp in Kolkata is around 12°C.
Kolkata's weather
Cool north-westerly winds continue. Night temps rose slightly due to clouds. Expect morning fog, then clear skies. No rain. Day temps are below normal, night temps near normal.
How will the weather be in other states for a few days?
Cold wave in Jharkhand. Dense fog likely in Himachal Pradesh & Northeast India. Fog also in Odisha. Heavy rain warning for Tamil Nadu. Past Dec lows: 2020: 11.2°C, 2022: 13.2°C, 2024: 12.5°C.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.