Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan confirms elaborate arrangements for the Attukal Pongala festival, including additional KSRTC bus services. The government ensures a smooth event for the over 40 lakh devotees expected to attend.

Government Oversees Festival Preparations

Ahead of the annual Attukal Pongala festival, Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan on Monday said that elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the event, with additional transport facilities arranged for devotees.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking about the preparations, Vasavan said that three review meetings were convened to assess the arrangements for the festival and that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan personally attended one of the meetings. "Three meetings were held to review the arrangements for the Attukal Pongala. The Chief Minister personally attended one of the meetings. All preparations have been completed to ensure the smooth conduct of the Pongala. All necessary facilities have been arranged for devotees to return safely after offering Pongala," the minister said.

Enhanced Transport for Devotees

He further informed that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate additional bus services to manage the rush of devotees. "KSRTC buses will operate additional services, and more trains have also been arranged. Compared to last year, better and more extensive arrangements have been made this time," he added.

'Women's Sabarimala' Expects Massive Turnout

The Attukal Pongala is a 10-day festival celebrated at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, with the ninth day witnessing a massive gathering of women devotees. Millions of women prepare divine offerings made of rice, jaggery, and banana in earthen pots and offer them to the Goddess Attukal Devi.

Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, which is known as "women's Sabarimala", is famous for its Pongala festival. Women in huge numbers throng to the temple during the festival. Earlier in February, Temple Joint Coordinator Vinod stated that elaborate arrangements have been put in place to manage the massive influx of devotees from across India and abroad. He stated that more than 40 lakh devotees are expected to participate in the Pongala ritual this year.

As part of the ritual dedicated to Goddess Bhagavathy, women devotees will prepare the sacred offering in earthen pots in makeshift brick hearths set up across the temple premises and surrounding areas. The festival holds a special place in world records, having been listed in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for the largest gathering of women, with 2.5 million participants. (ANI)