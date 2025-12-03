- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Although the hope for a harsh winter in December remained unfulfilled, the weather is about to change soon. According to the weather office forecast, the mercury will start to drop from Wednesday
Kolkata Winter
The temperature has risen slightly. Many were hoping for a harsh winter in Bengal in December. However, that hope remains unfulfilled. The temperature on Tuesday was reportedly above normal.
Winter's Arrival
So, will winter not come to Bengal? The weather office just gave a big update. They've announced when winter is coming. Also, find out if there's any chance of rain.
Change of Weather
Sources say the temperature will drop in Bengal in the next few hours as clouds clear. The mercury could fall by 2 to 4 degrees. The weather will change from today, Wednesday. Intense winter is expected over the weekend.
Kolkata Temperature
Sources say Kolkata's temperature will be 15°C on Friday and Saturday. The districts' temperature will be 11°C. Today, the city's max temp will be 27°C and min will be 17°C. Intense winter is expected next week.
Chance of Fog
Currently, there's a chance of fog in all districts of South Bengal. Visibility is around 200 meters in some places. The fog will be denser in coastal districts. There is no chance of rain for now.
