TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee extended greetings for Dol and Holi, highlighting their shared spirit. He stressed that the festivals remind us of unity and harmony, India's greatest strength, and wished for renewed faith in togetherness and fairness.

Abhishek Banerjee's Message of Unity

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee extended his greetings on the occasion of Dol festival, highlighting the shared spirit of Dol and Holi. In an 'X' post, Banerjee emphasised that each year both festivals arrive with "colour in their hands" and a timeless lesson in their heart." He asserted that both Dol Yatra and Holi remind us of unity, which is India's greatest strength and harmony. "Dol and Holi arrive each year with colour in their hands and a timeless lesson in their heart. When colour touches us, it does not pause to ask our name, caste, language or faith, it simply embraces all. A society truly becomes vibrant when every shade is allowed to exist with equal respect and dignity. The spirit of Dol Yatra and Holi reminds us that unity is our greatest strength and harmony our shared responsibility," the 'X' post from Banerjee read.

He also wished that the festival would reinforce togetherness, fairness, and the belief that every citizen deserves equal space under the same sky. "May this festival renew our faith in togetherness, fairness and the belief that every citizen deserves equal space under the same sky. Wishing everyone a colourful Dol and a very Happy Holi," Banerjee wrote on 'X'.

Celebrations in Kolkata

Meanwhile, South Kolkata witnessed community-driven celebrations of Dol Utsav (Holi) and Santiniketan-style Basanta Utsav, featuring music, dance, and performances of Rabindra Sangeet.

The Significance of Spring Festivals

In Eastern India, the festival of spring is celebrated as Dol Jatra, also known as Dol Purnima, Dol Utsav. Dol Jatra is celebrated in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and several other states of Eastern India.

Holi, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. (ANI)