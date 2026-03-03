EaseMyTrip is operating special charter flights from Fujairah, UAE, to Delhi and Mumbai on March 3 to help Indians return home. This initiative comes amid a severe war situation in West Asia, which has led to widespread flight disruptions.

EaseMyTrip Announces Rescue Flights

Travel company EaseMyTrip on Tuesday announced that it is operating special charter flights from Fujairah, a city in the UAE, to Delhi and Mumbai to help Indians return home safely amid the prevailing war situation in parts of the West Asia.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, EaseMyTrip said the chartered flights will depart from Fujairah on March 3 between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm. "Helping Indians Return Home Safely. In this critical time, EaseMyTrip is operating special charter flights today from Fujairah to Delhi and Mumbai," the company stated. The company added that seats are limited and confirmations will be strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. It also shared contact numbers for passengers seeking urgent travel assistance.

Escalating Conflict Disrupts Regional Travel

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions in the region, prompting concerns among Indian nationals seeking to return home. Following the US and Israeli strikes, which resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities. In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in West Asia, which resulted in flight disruptions and cancellations across the globe.

Flight Operations Hit at Major Indian Airports

Meanwhile, Several westbound international flights from the IGI Airport were delayed amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said. Delhi Airport issued an update on social media platform X, stating, "Due to the ongoing political situation in the Middle East, several westbound international flights are causing delays or schedule adjustments. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight updates with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport."

Flight operations have also been impacted at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata due to the prevailing war situation. According to airport officials, Emirates has cancelled four arrivals and four departures scheduled for the day. Passengers have been advised to check with their respective airlines for updated flight information and further assistance. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as developments continue. (ANI)