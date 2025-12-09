Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Pleasant Haze, Mild Breeze, Comfortable Day Ahead
Get the detailed Hyderabad weather forecast for Dec 9. Expect hazy sunshine, a high of 30°C, a low of 16°C, and a gentle breeze. Plan your day now with our report.
Hyderabad Weather on Monday
Hyderabad is expected to have hazy sunshine on Tuesday, December 9. The sky will stay lightly covered with haze throughout the day. Sunlight will still come through, but not very strongly.
Max temperature: 30°C
Min temperature: 16°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will be around 30°C, while the minimum will be close to 16°C. This brings a cool morning and a warm but comfortable afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be around 30°C. The haze may make the warmth feel steady, especially during the middle of the day.
The sun will rise at around 6:34 am and set at about 5:42 pm, giving Hyderabad a little more than eleven hours of daylight.
Steady Breeze
Winds from the northeast will blow at about 15 km/h. This steady breeze will add a slight chill in the early hours and help balance the afternoon heat.
