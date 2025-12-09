A massive fire erupted in the industrial area of Dadra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, on Monday night. Fire tenders are on site, battling to bring the blaze under control. An official confirmed the response began shortly after 10.14 pm.

According to officials, fire tenders reached the scene soon after the alert was raised, and efforts to bring the flames under control are ongoing.

Official Confirms Response Efforts

Assistant Director of the Fire Department, Amritlal, said, "Around 10.14 pm, we received a call regarding the fire incident. Fire tenders reached the spot... Efforts to douse the fire are underway..."

Further details are awaited.