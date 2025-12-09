After a deadly Goa fire, Lucknow's administration has launched a strict fire-safety drive. Fire and excise teams are inspecting malls, restaurants, and bars to ensure they have valid Fire NOCs and are complying with safety regulations.

Lucknow Launches Fire-Safety Drive

The Lucknow administration has launched strict fire-safety inspections across malls, restaurants, nightclubs, and bars in the city after the recent fire tragedy in Goa. Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Ankush Mittal said, "Following the fire tragedy in Goa, a drive has been launched to ensure valid Fire NOCs and compliance with all fire safety regulations... Action will be taken if proper safety norms, which we are flagging, are not fulfilled..."

Excise Inspector Vivek Singh said, "Following the fire tragedy in Goa, a joint campaign has been launched by the fire and excise teams, especially in the bar areas. Our effort is to ensure that valid Fire NOCs are in place and that all fire safety regulations are being complied with. All establishments had both bar and fire NOCs..."

Goa Fire Tragedy Probe

Earlier, a high-level inquiry committee on Monday visited the restaurant-cum-club in Goa's Arpora, where a devastating fire claimed the lives of 25 people. The inquiry committee, comprising the District Magistrate, SP (South), Deputy Director (Fire and Emergency Services) and Director (Forensics), visited the incident site as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident. The massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident. The Goa government formed the committee to probe into the incident.

Arrests Made in Connection with Blaze

Meanwhile, the Goa Police have arrested a fifth individual in connection with the devastating fire. According to police, the latest accused, Bharat Karan Singh Kohli, 49, a resident of Punjabi Basti, Sabji Mandi, Delhi, oversaw the daily operations of Birch by Romeo Lane on behalf of the owners. He has been taken into custody as part of the ongoing probe into the incident.

A Goa Police team is currently in Delhi to trace and arrest the owners, Saurav Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, who continue to remain wanted in the case. Officials from multiple government departments involved in issuing permits and licences to the club have also been summoned for questioning to examine potential compliance lapses and procedural violations. Police officials said the investigation is being conducted on priority, and further action will follow based on its findings.

Officials Suspended Over Regulatory Lapses

Goa authorities had suspended Shamila Monteiro, Director of Fisheries and former Member Secretary of the Goa State Pollution Control Board, citing regulatory lapses, said the official.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance," Dr Shamila Monteiro, Director of Fisheries and the then Member Secretary of the Goa State Pollution Control Board, suspended with immediate effect."

Additionally, Siddhi Tushar Harlankar, then Director and Additional Director of Panchayat, and Reghuvir D Bagkar, then Secretary of Village Panchayat, Arpora-Nagoa, have also been placed under suspension, the Directorate of Vigilance added. (ANI)