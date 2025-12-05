Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: City Temperature Drops to 15 degrees; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Due to the cold north-westerly winds, the temperature has dropped in South Bengal, including Kolkata, bringing back the winter feel. For the next seven days, Kolkata's minimum temperature will be around 14-15 degrees
Winter in Kolkata
The temperature has again dropped to 15 degrees Celsius. Thanks to the dry and cold winds from the northwest, the temperature in South Bengal, including Kolkata, started to fall a few days ago. But the intense cold has set in since yesterday.
South Bengal
After two consecutive cyclones in the Bay of Bengal, the winter chill has just started to set in. As the sea calmed, the northerly winds became active, bringing a wintery feel across South Bengal.
Forecast
Once the moisture over the Bay of Bengal clears, northerly winds will affect Bengal, causing the temperature to drop further over the weekend. Today, the city's maximum temperature will be 27 degrees and the minimum will be 15 degrees Celsius.
District Temperature
According to the weather office, there will be no change in the night temperature in South Bengal, including Kolkata, for the next seven days. Kolkata's minimum temperature will hover around 14-15 degrees. Meanwhile, the temperature in the districts will be around 10 degrees.
No Rainfall
There is no chance of rain in the next seven days. Similarly, no new weather system is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal in the next seven days.
