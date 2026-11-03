West Bengal is expected to escape the worst effects of the approaching cyclone, which is forecast to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast. However, isolated areas of Kolkata and other districts may experience light rain and thunderstorms on November 3.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the cyclone is unlikely to cause significant damage or severe weather in the state. With the system moving away, clearer skies and a gradual drop in night temperatures could bring the first signs of winter to Bengal.

The approaching cyclone is expected to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, with landfall likely between Nellore and Narasapur, near Ongole, by the morning of November 3.

Although the system may bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Andhra Pradesh, its impact on West Bengal is expected to remain minimal. The weather department has not indicated any major threat of severe weather or widespread damage in Kolkata or elsewhere in the state.

Residents can therefore expect largely normal weather conditions, although isolated showers remain possible in some districts.