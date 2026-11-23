Naik Manish Kumar and Naik Ankush Kumar died after a tank struck them during a training exercise near Bhojraj village in Hisar. Dust is cited as a factor.

Two Indian Army soldiers were killed after a moving battle tank ran over them during a military training exercise in Haryana's Hisar district on Saturday. Thick clouds of dust are reported to have sharply limited the driver's visibility.

The accident took place near Bhojraj village during a coordinated manoeuvre involving roughly 32 tanks. It has raised questions about the safety procedures that govern the movement of armoured vehicles around troops on the ground.

The soldiers were identified as Naik Manish Kumar, a resident of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, and Naik Ankush Kumar, who belonged to Badaun district in the same state. A statement from Hisar Police said both men were positioned ahead of the advancing tank when it struck them during the exercise on November 21.

Preliminary accounts suggest the movement of several heavy armoured vehicles across the training ground threw up large quantities of dust, and visibility deteriorated sharply as a result. The driver of one tank apparently did not notice the two soldiers at their ground position and kept moving forward, leading to the fatal collision.

Fellow soldiers moved the critically injured men to the Military Hospital in Hisar, where doctors declared them dead. Senior officers were informed and post-mortem examinations were carried out as authorities began piecing together what happened.

Hisar Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain confirmed the deaths during the exercise. While the preliminary police account points to poor visibility as a contributing factor, the precise sequence of events and any possible procedural lapses have not yet been established.

The reported involvement of about 32 tanks suggests the exercise required the coordinated movement of a substantial armoured formation rather than a single vehicle. Such manoeuvres call for close synchronisation between crews, commanders and personnel operating outside the vehicles, particularly when visibility worsens or soldiers occupy positions along the route of advance.

Tank crews operate from heavily protected compartments, with external observation depending on viewing devices and periscopes. Dust, smoke, terrain and the movement of neighbouring vehicles can further limit awareness, making communication and separation between mounted and dismounted personnel essential.

The available information does not establish whether such arrangements were absent, poorly implemented or disrupted on Saturday, nor has the tank model been independently confirmed.

The deaths have brought grief to the soldiers' families in Uttar Pradesh. Manish Kumar came from a military family, with his father Ramveer a retired Army serviceman. According to local reporting, Manish belonged to Bhajju village in Shamli and was the only son among three daughters. He had been home during Diwali before returning to duty.

Ankush Kumar was due to go on leave on Sunday, a day after the accident. His cousin Amit Kumar said Ankush had spoken to his children by phone around 2 pm on Saturday, shortly before the exercise ended in tragedy.

The incident comes against the background of other fatal accidents involving armoured vehicles during Army training, including five deaths in eastern Ladakh in June 2024 when a T-72 tank was trapped in the Shyok river, and a death in December 2025 when a tank sank in Rajasthan's Indira Gandhi canal.