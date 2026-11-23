Bhopal administration began demolishing 600 dilapidated Janta Quarters in Aishbagh today. While legal allottees face rehabilitation plans, other residents claim they were displaced without alternative accommodation or support.

Demolition Drive Launched for 600 Dilapidated Janta Quarters in Bhopal

The district administration began a demolition drive to raze down around 600 dilapidated Janta Quarters located in the Aishbagh area of Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal on Monday morning, an official said. During this, a heavy police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

The administration has deployed 10 poclain machines and 50 JCB machines for the operation, which is expected to be completed by 4-5 pm on Monday. Speaking to reporters, SDM Lakhan Singh Chaudhary said that the 600 houses were constructed around 1980-81 and had been declared dilapidated in 2016.

The action was being carried out jointly by the Housing Board, Municipal Corporation and district administration. “This is an action being carried out jointly by the housing board, the Municipal Corporation and the administration. Around 600 houses had been constructed here by the Housing Board and all of them were declared dilapidated. These were very old houses, built around 1980-81, and had been declared dilapidated as early as 2016. Since then, efforts had been underway to persuade the residents to vacate the premises, but they had initially refused to do so,” Chaudhary said.

He further said that over the past five days, officials from the police, administration, Housing Board and Municipal Corporation had been visiting the area to explain the dangers of continuing to live in the structurally unsafe buildings.

On the rehabilitation of residents, the SDM said that people holding valid legal allotment documents would receive houses in exchange for their existing accommodation, with an additional 20 per cent area. However, residents like Rashid and Umar Devi raised concerns over the lack of alternative accommodation and the rejection of notarised documents.