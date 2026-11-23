Congress leader Hussain Dalwai defends Rahul Gandhi against BJP president Nitin Nabin's 'Videshi toolkit' claims, asserting that the BJP fears Gandhi's critique of their governance and economic performance in the country.

Congress Defends Rahul Gandhi Amidst BJP Videshi Toolkit Allegations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Congress leader Hussain Dalwai on Monday hit back at BJP national president Nitin Nabin over his 'Videshi toolkit' remarks targeting Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying the BJP was afraid of the Congress leader because he was exposing the ruling party and asserting that he was currently the "only pan-India leader".

Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, Dalwai said, "They are scared of Rahul Gandhi because he is exposing them. Right now, Rahul Gandhi is the only pan-India leader." His remarks came after Nabin, while addressing a Booth Workers Conference in Chandigarh on Sunday, accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of spreading misinformation about India's economic progress and criticising the country abroad.

Targeting the Congress leader over his remarks on the Indian economy, Nabin said some people criticised India on foreign soil despite the country's economic progress. "Some of our friends eat the same soil, but go abroad and insult the country, saying that India's economy is a disaster. Rahul Gandhi doesn't believe these figures because he doesn't see any progress for himself, his family, or his party. I want to make it clear that as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads, the Congress party will continue to decline," Nabin said.

The BJP national president also accused the Congress of prioritising its own family during its long rule and alleged that senior leaders, including former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Pranab Mukherjee, had been insulted within the party. Referring to the Congress government's earlier approach to welfare delivery, Nabin recalled Rahul Gandhi's father's statement that only 15 paise out of every rupee sent from Delhi reached the poor. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured that the entire amount reached beneficiaries directly through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

"Rahul Gandhi's father used to say that when one rupee leaves Delhi, only 15 paise reaches the poor. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided that every single rupee would now reach the account of the poor. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened Jan Dhan accounts for the poor, the Congress party ridiculed it. But today, through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), funds from the Kisan Samman Nidhi and other social schemes are reaching the accounts of the poor directly, without any middlemen or Congress representatives. This is the biggest change since 2014," Nabin said. (ANI)