Northern districts are expected to experience more intense rainfall compared to the south. Regions like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar are under warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. Gusty winds between 40–50 kmph and possible hailstorms, especially in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, could disrupt normal life. Rain activity is expected to pick up further from Tuesday, particularly across the five northern districts.