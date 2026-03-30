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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorms, Hail, Strong Winds to Lash Bengal; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A fresh spell of rain and thunderstorms is set to sweep across West Bengal, bringing gusty winds, hail, and a noticeable dip in temperature in Kolkata, with weather conditions expected to intensify midweek
Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds to Hit South Bengal
Early in the week, districts in South Bengal, including Kolkata, are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds reaching up to 60 kmph. Areas such as West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, and Jhargram face a higher risk on Monday, with occasional hailstorms reported in parts of Nadia, Hooghly, and North 24 Parganas. While Monday may see intense activity, wind speeds could settle slightly to 30–40 kmph by Tuesday, though scattered rain and lightning will persist.
Heavy Rain Alert in North Bengal Districts
Northern districts are expected to experience more intense rainfall compared to the south. Regions like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar are under warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. Gusty winds between 40–50 kmph and possible hailstorms, especially in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, could disrupt normal life. Rain activity is expected to pick up further from Tuesday, particularly across the five northern districts.
Temperature Drop and Changing Weather Pattern
The ongoing rain has already led to a noticeable drop of around 5°C in Kolkata’s temperature, offering temporary relief from heat. However, the weather will remain unstable through midweek, with thunderstorms expected to fluctuate—reducing slightly on Wednesday before picking up again. Both South and North Bengal are likely to remain under the influence of this shifting weather system, keeping conditions unpredictable.
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