Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorm Alert Issued For THESE Places; Check Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The mornings are nice and pleasant, but the afternoons are getting sticky and hot again. People in Bengal are really struggling with this weather. So, how long will this continue? Check here
Today's weather update
Rain forecast for various districts
Weather department's warning
Yellow and orange alerts in several South Bengal districts
How will Kolkata's weather be?
Kolkata's sky will be mostly clear, with almost no chance of rain. The maximum temperature will be around 32-33°C, and the minimum will hover around 24°C. While humidity is moderate, the sun will feel quite strong. The previous maximum was 31.9°C and minimum was 24.6°C. By Saturday, the max temp could hit 36°C. Though day and night temperatures are below normal now, they are slowly rising. Mornings and evenings are still pleasant, but it gets uncomfortable after noon.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather Update: Clear Skies Return, Temperatures Set to Rise on March 25
North Bengal weather update
The weather is changing a bit in the hilly areas of North Bengal. On Friday, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri districts might get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. However, the rain might reduce by Sunday and Monday, affecting only Darjeeling district.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather Update: Clear Skies Return, Temperatures Set to Rise on March 25
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