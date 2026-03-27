Kolkata's sky will be mostly clear, with almost no chance of rain. The maximum temperature will be around 32-33°C, and the minimum will hover around 24°C. While humidity is moderate, the sun will feel quite strong. The previous maximum was 31.9°C and minimum was 24.6°C. By Saturday, the max temp could hit 36°C. Though day and night temperatures are below normal now, they are slowly rising. Mornings and evenings are still pleasant, but it gets uncomfortable after noon.

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