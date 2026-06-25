An FIR has been registered over alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple. The Samajwadi Party has demanded CM Yogi Adityanath's resignation. A state SIT is probing the scam, while a plea seeks a court-monitored CBI investigation.

A First Information Report has been registered in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

SP demands CM's resignation

Following the development, Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mahrotra demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "Orders have been issued to register an FIR in the theft of donations and offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. After this, it has become clear that the matter is very serious and after writing an FIR alleging theft of donations at the Ram Temple, the Chief Minister of the state has no moral right to remain in power even for a day. We want the Chief Minister to resign and for an impartial investigation to be completed. Strict action should be taken against those responsible, and it should be determined how such a massive theft occurred despite so much security and the presence of so many police. Who is responsible for this should be determined, and the culprits should be punished severely."

SIT to probe allegations

This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.

Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe

Meanwhile, a fresh petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into allegations. The petition sought registration of an FIR and the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the reported missing funds, financial irregularities, mismanagement, and other alleged illegalities concerning the affairs and administration of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. (ANI)