On Gautam Adani's 64th birthday, the Adani Foundation's mega blood donation drive collected a record 52,306 units across 754+ locations in India and overseas. The initiative is expected to help over 1,56,918 patients and their families.

Record-Breaking Nationwide Blood Donation Drive

On the occasion of the 64th birthday of Gautam Adani on June 24, Chairman of the Adani Group, the Adani Foundation, the socio-economic and development arm of the conglomerate, transformed a day of celebrations into a nationwide movement of service, compassion and hope, bringing together thousands of donors across India to help save lives.

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According to an official statement released by the Group, the Foundation's annual mega blood donation drive was conducted in partnership with more than 764 blood banks across over 754 cities in 21 states, five Union Territories and four international locations. The initiative collected a cumulative 52,306 units of blood, surpassing last year's record collection of 28,090 units.

Stewarded by the Adani Healthcare team, the campaign reflected Adani's enduring belief that service to society is among the highest forms of contribution. Inspired by his philosophy of "Seva hi Sadhana Hai" (service is worship), the initiative transformed individual acts of generosity into a collective effort with the power to make a meaningful difference in countless lives.

Benefitting Over 1.5 Lakh Patients

The blood collected through the drive, amounting to approximately 23,538 litres, is expected to benefit more than 1,56,918 patients by enabling access to critical blood components, including Whole Blood, Packed Cell Volume (PCV), Platelet Concentrates, Plasma, Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP), Cryoprecipitate and Albumin. These components play an essential role in emergency care, major surgeries, cancer treatment, maternal healthcare and the management of chronic medical conditions.

Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation, said in a post on X, "For Gautam's 64th birthday, his belief of "Seva Hi Saadhna Hai" was beautifully brought to life through a mega blood donation drive made possible by the Adani Parivaar. 52,306 units of blood. 6000+ volunteers. 750+ locations in India and overseas. My deepest gratitude to every Adanian and medical professional who rolled up their sleeves. Your act of service will give hope and strength to more than 1,56,900 patients and their families."

The scale of the initiative was made possible through close collaboration with Red Cross blood banks, government hospitals and trust-run blood banks across the country. More than 6,000 volunteers, including doctors, paramedics, data operators and administrative personnel from across the Adani Group, worked together to ensure the safe and seamless execution of the campaign.

A Tradition of Service

What began in 2011 with just over 1,300 units of blood donated has evolved into an enduring annual tradition that honours Mr Adani's birthday through service to others. Over the years, the initiative has grown into one of India's largest voluntary blood donation drives, bringing together employees, partners and communities around a shared commitment to saving lives.

For the Adani Foundation, the initiative reflects a broader commitment to inclusive and sustainable development. Beyond the scale of participation and the number of units collected, the campaign serves as a reminder that meaningful change often begins with simple acts of kindness. As donors came forward across geographies, languages and communities, the spirit of "Seva hi Sadhana Hai" found expression in its most powerful form: giving a part of oneself so that someone else may have a second chance at life. (ANI)