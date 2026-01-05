Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature to Drop Again? Check Forecast Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: There's a chance of temperature drop in the middle of next week. Due to a western disturbance, fog will increase in the districts of South Bengal, and there's a possibility of snowfall in the hilly regions of Darjeeling
Chance of another temperature drop
On Monday, Kolkata's temperature is likely to be between 13-15°C, and 10-14°C in western districts. Another temperature drop is expected mid-next week. Darjeeling's minimum temp could be 4-6°C.
Foggy conditions in the districts
Fog will increase in several South Bengal districts. Light to moderate fog is likely in Kolkata, 24 Parganas, Medinipur, and others. Dense fog is forecasted for Birbhum and Murshidabad.
Temperature to rise on Monday
Due to a western disturbance, temps will rise on Monday. Snowfall may hit areas like Sandakphu and Ghoom as the disturbance passes through Darjeeling's high altitudes.
Impact of fog
Tomorrow, fog will affect Medinipur, Jhargram, Bardhaman, and others. Rain is forecasted for four North Bengal districts. Snowfall is possible in Darjeeling's high areas by Saturday.
Active western disturbance
An active western disturbance over Punjab is affecting North India. A subtropical jet stream, a cyclonic circulation, and a trough are also influencing this weather change.
