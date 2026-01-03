- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Rise Likely In South Bengal, Dense Fog To Grip Districts
The Alipore Met office forecasts a changing weather pattern in West Bengal, with slightly warmer temperatures in the south but rising dense fog across several districts, likely affecting visibility and weekend plans.
Today's Weather Update
A western disturbance over Punjab is affecting North India. A sub-tropical jet stream is also active. This hints at a major weather shift in the state at the year's start.
South Bengal's Weather
After New Year's, fog will increase in South Bengal districts. Light to moderate fog is likely in Kolkata and surrounding areas, with dense fog forecast in some districts.
Chance of Another Temperature Drop
The Met office says temps will rise slowly due to the western disturbance. Kolkata's weekend temperature will be 13-15°C. Another temperature drop is expected mid-next week.
North Bengal's Weather Update
The Met office forecasts rain in four North Bengal districts until Saturday. Snowfall is possible in high-altitude areas of Darjeeling like Sandakphu due to the disturbance.
Biting Cold Feel in Kolkata
Kolkata continues to feel the chill. Light morning fog gives way to clear skies. The minimum temperature was 11.6°C. Temps will rise slowly over the next few days.
Weather in Other States
A cold wave alert is in effect for Himachal Pradesh. Cold day conditions prevail in Delhi, Punjab, and Bihar. Extreme dense fog warning issued for Delhi. Kolkata will be clear.
