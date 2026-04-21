Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature May Touch 42°C, Rain Relief Expected Soon
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal is reeling under an intense heatwave as temperatures continue to rise sharply across districts. While South Bengal faces severe discomfort, there is a faint hope of relief with rain expected later this week
Rising Heatwave Across South Bengal
The end of April has brought extreme heat conditions across South Bengal, especially in the western districts. Temperatures in areas like Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Medinipur, West Burdwan, and Birbhum are expected to touch 42°C. These regions are already experiencing heatwave conditions, which are likely to intensify over the next 2 to 4 days. Continuous exposure to such high temperatures is making daily life increasingly difficult for residents.
Kolkata Faces Humidity and Discomfort
Kolkata is also witnessing uncomfortable weather conditions, though temperatures may hover around 36°C. High humidity levels, ranging between 66% and 89%, are making the heat feel more oppressive. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be particularly challenging, with peak discomfort due to moisture-laden air. An alert has been issued for several districts, warning of prolonged heat stress through the week.
Rain Relief Likely from Thursday
There is some relief in sight as scattered rainfall is expected across the state from Thursday onward. While the rain may be light and isolated in districts like West Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, Murshidabad, and Birbhum, it could still bring temporary respite. Meanwhile, North Bengal is likely to remain relatively cooler, with consistent rainfall predicted in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong. These showers may be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal Heatwave to Intensify, Heavy Rain in North Bengal
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