There is some relief in sight as scattered rainfall is expected across the state from Thursday onward. While the rain may be light and isolated in districts like West Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, Murshidabad, and Birbhum, it could still bring temporary respite. Meanwhile, North Bengal is likely to remain relatively cooler, with consistent rainfall predicted in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong. These showers may be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h.

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