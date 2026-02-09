- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Drop Expected Before Spring Arrives; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The temperature is set to drop again in South Bengal, including Kolkata. Residents of Bengal can enjoy a chilly winter feel over the weekend, as a new disturbance could cause temperatures to fall by 2 to 3 degrees
Image Credit : Pixabay
Kolkata Braces for Another Cold Spell Before Spring
The Alipore Weather Office predicts a drop in temperature for Kolkata, with the mercury expected to fall to 14 degrees Celsius before spring sets in.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Winter's Last Hurrah in South Bengal This Weekend
Residents of South Bengal can expect a chilly weekend as a new weather disturbance is set to cause temperatures to drop by 2 to 3 degrees.
Image Credit : Pixabay
Stable and Cool Weather Conditions in North Bengal
North Bengal's weather remains unchanged, with Darjeeling's hills at 5-6°C and plains like Kalimpong experiencing temperatures around 10-12°C.
Image Credit : Getty
Chilly Mornings Continue as Northerly Winds Persist
Despite the approaching spring, northerly winds persist, delaying the arrival of warmer southerly breezes and keeping the winter feel alive in the mornings.
Image Credit : Getty
Weekend Forecast: Enjoy the Lingering Winter Vibe in Bengal
With temperatures set to dip over the weekend, it's the perfect opportunity for Bengalis to enjoy the last of the winter season before it ends.
