FM Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the Youth Congress's 'shirtless protest' at the AI Summit, comparing it to the Emergency. Eight protestors were arrested, with police citing a conspiracy, while Rahul Gandhi praised them as 'babbar-sher' (lions).

Sitharaman Compares Protest to 'Emergency'

Amid the heated political debate over Youth Congress 'shirtless protest' at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday slammed the opposition, stating that they should regret the protest just like they regret "Emergency", asserting thats the country will forever remind theme of this "shameful exercise".

Adressing the Business Standard Manthan event, she asked if this is the proper conduct to protest in a democracy, stating that they are "making a sham" of their party. "Much before criticising Indians & calling the AI Summit a sham, you're making a sham of yourself. Is this the way to protest in a democracy?"she said. "Congress party should regret this like the way they regret the Emergency - Forever. They will never get out of this. The country will keep reminding them of this shameful exercise," she remarked.

Youth Congress Protest and Arrests

This comes after members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM". The party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday said eight persons, including Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, have been arrested in connection with the "shirtless protest" during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. While the BJP alleged a "conspiracy" behind the protest, Congress backed its youth wing leaders, condemning the arrests. Speaking at a press briefing, Delhi Police Special CP Crime Branch, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, said that they have found concrete evidence that the incident was done "under a deep conspiracy."

Rahul Gandhi Backs Protestors

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday backed the Indian Youth Congress for protesting at the AI Impact Summit, calling them "Babbar-sher (lion-hearted)." Addressing Congress's Kisan Mahachaupal in Bhopal, the Congress MP said, "Youth Congress members are 'babbar-sher'. You will not fear anyone. You have patriotic blood in you. You brought the Green Revolution, made industries, brought the IT revolution, and PM Narendra Modi ended all of this." (ANI)