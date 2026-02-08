Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter Chill Returns In Spring; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter isn't leaving just yet. According to the Alipore weather office forecast, a wintery feel could return to South Bengal before the second week of February, with temperatures dropping to 14-15 degrees Celsius
Winter isn't leaving just yet
Weather Kolkata: Winter isn't leaving just yet. Instead, northerly winds are blowing in the mornings even in spring. The southerly wind is gone for now. In this situation, winter might make a comeback in Bengal, especially in South Bengal, before the second week of February. The Alipore weather office has given such a forecast.
The temperature will be 14-15 degrees Celsius
The mercury might drop towards the end of the week, as forecasted by the Alipore weather office. In the coming days, the temperature will hover around 14 degrees Celsius. Kolkata's temperature will remain at 14-15 degrees Celsius until Monday.
The temperature in the hilly areas will be 5-6 degrees
The temperature in coastal and adjacent districts may be 13-15 degrees. The temperature in the western districts will be around 10 degrees. The sky will be clear. There will be no change in North Bengal's temperature for now. The temperature in the hilly areas of Darjeeling will be 5-6 degrees.
The mercury will remain low
The temperature in the plains, including Kalimpong, will be 10-12 degrees. The temperature in the lower parts, including Malda, will be around 13-15 degrees Celsius. The Alipore weather office forecasts that the mercury will remain low in Kolkata and surrounding areas for the next few days.
Cyclonic circulation in northeast Assam
Additionally, another disturbance may arrive next Sunday, February 8th. There is a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam. It is located in the area adjacent to the southeast Arabian Sea.
The mercury may drop to 14 degrees
Tomorrow, the mercury may drop to 14 degrees. After that, the temperature will be around 15 degrees for the next few days. There will be no significant change in temperature until next Friday.
Enjoy the solid winter feel
It is located between Lakshadweep and the Kerala coast. Due to these factors, the temperature in South Bengal may drop by 2 to 3 degrees. People in Bengal can enjoy a solid winter feel over the weekend, i.e., Saturday and Sunday.
The weather will be pleasant
Today, the minimum temperature in Kolkata and surrounding areas will be around 17 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be around 23 degrees Celsius. The weather will be pleasant with no chance of rain.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.