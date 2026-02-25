A car crash on the Dhule-Surat highway in Maharashtra left one dead and another injured after the vehicle overturned. Police are probing causes, including overspeeding and suspected illegal liquor transport found in the car.

A tragic road accident on the Dhule-Surat highway in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district has left one person dead and another seriously injured, raising fresh concerns over highway safety and reckless driving. The incident occurred on Monday evening when a car reportedly lost control and flipped multiple times before coming to a halt.

According to initial reports, the vehicle was carrying liquor at the time of the crash, prompting authorities to investigate whether illegal transportation or overspeeding played a role in the accident. The driver succumbed to injuries at the scene, while the co-passenger sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Eyewitness accounts suggest the vehicle overturned repeatedly, indicating either high speed or a sudden loss of control. Emergency services responded quickly, and local police reached the spot to secure the area and begin preliminary inquiries. Officials are now examining factors such as road conditions, driver behaviour, and possible mechanical failure.

The accident highlights ongoing concerns about safety on busy highways like the Dhule-Surat stretch, which witnesses heavy traffic, including commercial vehicles. Incidents involving speeding, fatigue, and unlawful transport activities have been reported in the past, underscoring the need for stricter enforcement and monitoring.

Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. They are also verifying the origin and legality of the liquor found in the vehicle. Further action will depend on the findings of the probe.

This latest tragedy adds to a growing list of road accidents in the region, serving as a grim reminder of the importance of adherence to traffic rules, responsible driving, and improved highway surveillance to prevent such fatal mishaps in the future.