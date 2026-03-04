Union Minister Chirag Paswan called on the opposition to support the govt's balanced stance on the West Asia conflict. He described Iran as an 'old friend' and stressed India's role as a peace supporter, urging critics to offer an alternative vision.

Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Wednesday called on the opposition to support the government instead of criticising its "every decision on sensitive issues."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India's Balanced Stance

The minister also reiterated that India has a balanced stance between their "old" and "new" friends while maintaining that India has long been a "supporter of peace" and never "compromised on war".

Describing Iran as an "old friend", he said that the balanced stance in the conflict would allow India to move forward while also keeping "new friends".

"Iran has been our old friend. It has been a very old ally. But in such a situation, India has always had a thought process of moving forward while keeping old friends with us, and safeguarding new friends," he said.

"India has always been a supporter of peace...It is the land of Buddha, and we have never compromised with war," he said.

'Present an Alternative Vision': Paswan to Opposition

He emphasised that while the opposition should question the government on its choices, the present time calls for its support.

"In today's date, as opposition, it is your responsibility to complement the government, to support it and to move forward. When the world is facing global challenges, in such a situation, you should give an alternative vision instead of questioning everything," he said

"As opposition, it is your responsibility to present an alternative vision...You question everything. You start challenging every decision of the government. What is your vision? Tell me. What would you do if it were happening?" he further remarked.

Holi Wishes and Tribute

Speaking to reporters, Paswan said Holi should be a time of happiness, even as the world grapples with conflict and uncertainty.

"This is a festival of happiness. May everyone's life be filled with happiness. There are many families whose happiness has been challenged due to the circumstances of war. I hope that soon there will be an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity in the world," he said.

On the occasion of Holi, Paswan paid tribute to his late lather Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, stating, "Holi was one of my father's most favourite festivals. When he was alive, he used to celebrate this festival with great joy Paswan's mother Reena Paswan was also present for the Holi celebration and extended her greetings.

She said, "I extend my best wishes to the people of the country on Holi. I have always stood with Chirag Paswan and I want him to reach new heights." (ANI)