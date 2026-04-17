Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Thunderstorm Forecast Issued Amid Heat; Check
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Sky has been cloudy since morning, but the heat is just getting worse as the day goes on. People are really struggling with the heat wave at the start of 'Baishakh'. So, what's the weather going to be like this weekend?
Today's Weather Update
Which districts are likely to get rain?
Rain forecast for South Bengal districts
North Bengal Weather Update
No immediate relief from the heat
The weather office has predicted continued hot and uncomfortable conditions. Even with the rain forecast, there won't be complete relief from the heat. The maximum temperature is unlikely to change much over the next seven days. Districts like Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Medinipur, and West Bardhaman will stay hot and humid.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather Update: Rain Forecast Issued Amid Heatwave Alert; Check
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