A major forest fire broke out in the Kyarighat village area of Solan, Himachal Pradesh, with emergency teams and villagers working to contain the blaze. A separate incident in Shimla saw a shop destroyed by fire, suspected to be an electrical fault.

A major forest fire erupted in the Kyarighat village area of Kandaghat, Solan, on Tuesday. The massive forest fire stretched across the Kyarighat village area of Kandaghat, and large plumes of smoke were visible as flames spread rapidly across the hilly terrain.

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Emergency teams and villagers in Kandaghat have been engaged in efforts to contain a fast-spreading forest fire.

Shop Fire in Chotta Shimla

Earlier in May, in a separate incident, a fire broke out at a shop in Chotta Shimla near the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, which caused significant damage to the premises. Swift action by the fire department, supported by residents, ensured that the blaze was brought under control before it could spread further.

According to fire officials, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after the incident was reported. The fire was successfully contained, limiting damage to a single shop.

Official Account of the Blaze

Sub-Fire Officer Bhagat Ram Thakur of Fire Station Chulhasan said the department received information from Regional Fire Officer Nitin Divan about a fire at a construction site near a Gurudwara in the area. Preliminary findings suggested that the fire may have originated from an electrical panel within the shop.

"We have extinguished the fire completely. The exact cause is still under investigation," Thakur said, noting that the tenant has suffered losses in the incident. Residents also played a crucial role in assisting firefighters in controlling the blaze.

Shopkeeper Details Losses

Meanwhile, shopkeeper Monu Gupta, who suffered losses in the incident, said he was not present when the fire started and only learned about it from others.

"I opened my shop and went downstairs to bring some goods. When I returned, people told me that my shop was on fire. I don't know for sure, but it seems like it was caused by an electrical short circuit. There has been significant damage," he said.

Gupta added that the fire caused extensive damage to goods and wooden fixtures inside the shop. "There has been a lot of damage. There were mixers and other items, and since the shop is made of wood, the damage is extensive," he added. He also said that several families reside in the building. "About five or six people live upstairs with their families," he said.

Authorities assessed the extent of the damage and continued their investigations into the exact cause of the fire. No casualties were reported. (ANI)