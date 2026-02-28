Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal To Get Hotter? Check Forecast Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The Met office has some good news and some bad news. A few districts in North Bengal can expect some rain with thunderstorms. But for South Bengal, the weather will stay dry, and temperatures are set to climb
Kolkata Weather
For a few days now, the weather has been playing games—cool mornings followed by a sharp rise in heat. But now, the Met office has a big update. They've announced that the rains will start from today. Let's find out what's in store for North and South Bengal.
North Bengal
The Met office reports that Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri might see rain with thunderstorms starting today. Tomorrow, the rain might continue in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. However, the rest of North Bengal will remain dry. Temperatures won't change much over the next four days.
South Bengal
Meanwhile, South Bengal's weather is expected to remain dry. While there won't be much temperature change in the next 24 hours, get ready for the heat to increase. Between Sunday and Tuesday, the temperature is likely to rise by two to three degrees. As of now, there's no chance of rain in any of the southern districts.
Friday Temperature
On Friday, the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius. For Saturday, the temperature is expected to be between 19 and 23 degrees. The minimum temperature for Saturday is predicted to be 23 degrees Celsius, with the maximum hitting 32 degrees Celsius.
Forecast
From Sunday afternoon, the weather in South Bengal might change a bit, but don't expect any rain. The real heat will kick in from the start of next month, with temperatures rising significantly. In Kolkata, the night temperature is set to increase by 2 to 4 degrees. While there's no major change until Sunday, the heat will definitely be felt from Monday onwards.
Districts
The forecast confirms that several districts will remain dry. This includes Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia. There is no chance of rain in Kolkata either.
