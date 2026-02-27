Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature To Rise Even Before Holi? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Holi is just around the corner. There’s a slight chill in the air during the morning, but it disappears as day progresses. So when will the heat start increasing? For complete details, take a look at this photo gallery
Today's weather update
South Bengal's weather
No rain, but temperature will rise further
What will the weather be like across the state?
When will the temperature start rising?
Kolkata's temperature will rise from the start of March
North Bengal's weather
There's no more rain expected up north either. Districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong will all have dry weather. However, eight districts in North Bengal might see fog on Wednesday, with visibility dropping to between 200 and 999 metres. No major temperature changes are expected for the next seven days.
