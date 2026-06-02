The southwest monsoon was initially expected to reach Kerala by the end of May, but changing weather conditions have delayed its advance. According to meteorologists, the monsoon may enter Kerala and Tamil Nadu within the next few days and is also likely to move further into parts of the Bay of Bengal.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rainfall to Ease, Temperature May Rise by 4°C in Kolkata and Other Districts

However, West Bengal is not expected to receive the monsoon immediately. Experts believe the state will have to wait a little longer before the rainy season officially sets in.