- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal to Get Hotter Before Weather Changes Later This Week
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal to Get Hotter Before Weather Changes Later This Week
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal continues to grapple with intense heat and humidity, making daily life uncomfortable for residents. While temperatures in South Bengal are expected to rise further over the next couple of days
Monsoon Progress Delayed, Bengal Will Have to Wait
The southwest monsoon was initially expected to reach Kerala by the end of May, but changing weather conditions have delayed its advance. According to meteorologists, the monsoon may enter Kerala and Tamil Nadu within the next few days and is also likely to move further into parts of the Bay of Bengal.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rainfall to Ease, Temperature May Rise by 4°C in Kolkata and Other Districts
However, West Bengal is not expected to receive the monsoon immediately. Experts believe the state will have to wait a little longer before the rainy season officially sets in.
South Bengal Faces More Heat Before Rain Arrives
Most districts in South Bengal are currently experiencing oppressive heat coupled with high humidity levels. The weather department has warned that temperatures could rise by another 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next one to two days, worsening discomfort across the region.
A change in weather is expected from Thursday onwards. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are likely in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia and Purba Medinipur on Thursday and Friday. Kolkata may also witness a similar weather pattern. However, isolated showers may not immediately bring significant relief from the prevailing heat.
North Bengal Likely to Receive More Rainfall
Weather conditions in North Bengal are comparatively better, but rainfall activity is expected to increase in the coming days. Scattered thunderstorms and rain are likely from Tuesday, with precipitation expected to intensify after June 4.
The upper five districts of North Bengal could receive heavy rainfall during this period. While temperatures are likely to remain stable for the next three days, a drop of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius is expected thereafter, bringing more comfortable conditions to the region.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.