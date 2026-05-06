Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal Braces For Kalbaisakhi Again? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A cyclonic circulation over Gangetic Bengal is changing the weather game. The Met office has predicted thunderstorms with rain and gusty winds for Kolkata, many South Bengal districts, and even North Bengal
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Kolkata Weather
April started with a severe heatwave, but the weather took a U-turn in the last week. Temperatures have dropped significantly, and the Met office says this cooler, rainy spell will continue for a few more days.
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Cyclonic Circulation
Met office sources say an active cyclonic circulation is hovering over Gangetic Bengal and neighbouring Bangladesh. This system is pulling in huge amounts of moisture from the Bay of Bengal, which is causing these storms and rains.
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Rain
The Alipore Met office bulletin confirms rain for Kolkata and several southern districts on Wednesday. Expect thunderstorms, and the sun's glare will be much less right from the morning.
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Other Districts
Today, districts like Jhargram, both Medinipurs, Purba Bardhaman, Birbhum, Nadia, and North 24 Parganas can expect rain. Gusty winds will blow at speeds of 50 to 60 km/h. Kolkata's maximum temperature will be around 33°C and minimum 26°C.
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Rain
The rain isn't just for the south. North Bengal will also see showers today, with heavy rain expected in one or two places in Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri. An orange alert is active for these areas, along with warnings for gusty winds.
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Storm
The stormy weather has been going on for a few days now, with scattered rain across the state. Some areas are getting thunderstorms, while others are seeing strong winds. Today, a fresh Kalbaishakhi warning has been issued.
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