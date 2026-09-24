The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Delhi government and other authorities on a PIL filed by Janseva Welfare Society. The plea alleges widespread exploitation of children through forced begging and seeks effective rescue and rehabilitation.

The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Delhi government and other authorities on a Public Interest Litigation alleging exploitation of children through forced begging on roads, traffic intersections and other public places across the national capital.

The petition has been filed by Janseva Welfare Society through its president Ajay Aggarwal. The court has issued notice to the Government of NCT of Delhi, Commissioner of Police, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and the concerned Child Welfare Committee(s) on the plea seeking urgent intervention to protect vulnerable children allegedly being compelled or used for begging.

Petition Highlights Constitutional Concerns

The petition contends that the issue cannot be viewed merely as a law-and-order or administrative concern and raises serious questions relating to the constitutional rights, dignity, safety, education, development and welfare of children. Appearing for the petitioner society, advocates Yogesh Goel, Shikhar Singh, Aryan Singh and Sagar Sherawat submitted that the continued exploitation of children for begging raises concerns over the discharge of constitutional and statutory responsibilities by authorities entrusted with child protection.

Call for Effective Coordinated Action

The plea further alleges that the existing institutional mechanisms for identifying, rescuing, protecting, rehabilitating and reintegrating vulnerable children have not been effective in addressing the issue. The petitioner has sought coordinated action by the concerned authorities, submitting that periodic drives or temporary removal of children from public places would not provide a lasting solution to the alleged exploitation.

The petition seeks effective measures for identification and rescue of vulnerable children and their subsequent protection, rehabilitation and reintegration in accordance with the applicable child-protection framework.