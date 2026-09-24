The Sikkim High Court has granted the state government a three-week period to reconsider its odd-even vehicle policy on the NH-10 stretch in Gangtok. The order was passed while hearing a PIL challenging the restrictions.

Court Orders Re-evaluation of Policy

The Sikkim High Court has given the State government three weeks to revisit its odd-even vehicle movement policy on the NH-10 stretch between Mayfair Junction, Ranipool and Zero Point Junction, Gangtok.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan passed the direction on September 22 while hearing a PIL filed by Mahesh Rai and others against the State of Sikkim and others.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Zangpo Sherpa informed the Bench that the State government was “revisiting its policy of odd and even restrictions imposed on the NH-10 stretch from the Mayfair Junction, Ranipool to Zero Point Junction, Gangtok.” Taking note of the submission, the Bench said, “In light of the above submissions, we adjourn this matter by three weeks.” The case has been posted for October 15.

Background of the Odd-Even Restrictions

The latest development comes after the High Court had earlier examined the wider impact of the State government's decision to extend odd-even vehicle restrictions beyond Gangtok to other parts of Sikkim.

The latest development follows a series of changes to the State's odd-even policy since May, when the government introduced restrictions amid concerns over fuel availability. The government subsequently withdrew the odd-even restriction on the movement of private vehicles across all districts, except Gangtok town, with immediate effect from May 31, following a review of the restrictions imposed by the State government.

The withdrawal came amid a challenge to the government's restrictions before the High Court. According to a Home Department notification reported at the time, the decision followed a review that found adequate buffer stocks of petrol and high-speed diesel had been created in the State to meet prevailing requirements. The existing odd-even traffic regulation within Gangtok town continued to remain in force. The broader fuel-conservation measures had also included a 50 per cent reduction in the Chief Minister's vehicle convoy, a five-day working week for government offices, work-from-home arrangements for half of the government workforce on a roster basis and a 30 per cent reduction in fuel allotments for official vehicles.

PIL Challenges Impact on Public

The High Court PIL, meanwhile, brought the public impact of the restrictions under judicial scrutiny. During an earlier hearing, the Bench sought details of difficulties faced by citizens and directed district authorities to collect and place on record public grievances. The court also sought information on public transport arrangements and alternative mobility measures.

The petitioners had challenged the expansion of the odd-even system across the State, arguing that the restrictions affected vehicular movement and caused hardship to the public. The issue assumed particular significance in Sikkim, where road connectivity is central to daily commuting and access to essential services.

The court had observed at the earlier stage of the proceedings: “The question before us as of now is the difficulties experienced by the public consequent upon imposition of odd-even rules.” The September 22 order now indicates that the State government is reconsidering the policy, at least with respect to the specified NH-10 corridor between Mayfair Junction and Zero Point Junction. (ANI)