The MCD continued its city-wide drive against illegal constructions, demolishing 35 properties on Tuesday. The action is part of an ongoing effort to enforce building norms and safeguard public safety across all 12 zones of the Corporation.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued its ongoing city-wide enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and Building Bye-Laws. Strict enforcement action is being carried out across all 12 zones of the Corporation to ensure compliance with building norms and safeguard public safety.

Details of Enforcement Action

As part of Tuesday's enforcement exercise, 35 demolition actions were carried out across all 12 zones, while five properties were sealed and four demolition orders were issued for violations of applicable building norms. The Corporation said it maintained close vigil across its jurisdiction and took action against identified violations in accordance with prescribed rules and regulations.

The MCD had also undertaken an extensive enforcement exercise the previous day, during which 42 properties were demolished, and seven properties were sealed for violations of the MPD and Building Bye-Laws.

Major Demolition Locations

Major demolition actions during Tuesday's drive were carried out at Khadda Colony, Pul Pehladpur, Nangli Sakrawati, Palam, Rashid Market, Shakarpur, West Vinod Nagar, Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar and Ganesh Nagar Extension, among other locations across Delhi.

MCD's Stance and Future Actions

The MCD reiterated that unauthorised construction and violations of building norms will not be permitted within its jurisdiction. Field officials have been directed to maintain strict vigilance and take necessary action against violations in accordance with the applicable provisions of the MPD, Building Bye-Laws and other relevant regulations.

The Corporation said the ongoing enforcement drive will continue across all 12 zones, with sustained vigilance against unauthorised constructions, dangerous buildings and other violations that may pose risks to public safety. (ANI)