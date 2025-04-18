- Home
Scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected until Sunday. Gusty winds are anticipated, leading to a calmer environment. Chances of rainfall are higher until Friday, with the possibility of Kalbaishakhi in some districts
| Published : Apr 18 2025, 08:24 AM
1 Min read
The intensity of the heat has been increasing since morning, getting hotter as the day progresses.
However, this intense heat won't last long. Scattered rain is expected until Sunday, along with thunderstorms.
The weather office has issued a major update, indicating that the weather will calm down soon.
According to the weather office, storms and rain are expected until Sunday. Scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is anticipated.
Gusty winds are expected, leading to a calmer and more comfortable environment.
The weather office predicts scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
This is more likely until Friday. Kalbaishakhi is possible in some districts today.
Today's city temperature will be a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius.
Storms and rain are also likely in North Bengal. There is a possibility of Kalbaishakhi in the northern districts as well.
Kolkata will have partly cloudy skies today. The high humidity will provide relief from the afternoon heat.
