Kolkata Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and evening showers likely till Saturday
What will today's weather be like? Intense heat in the morning, rain in the evening—this unusual weather will continue until Saturday. There is a high chance of rain in Kolkata today, with no major change in temperature.
For several days, an unusual weather pattern has persisted: intense heat from morning followed by light rain in the evening. This weather pattern is expected to continue until next Saturday, according to the Meteorological Department.
The chances of rain will increase in the state today. While the sky in Kolkata will be clear in the morning, it will become partly cloudy later in the day. High humidity will increase discomfort in the afternoon.
There is a possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening today. However, there will be no significant change in temperature. There are chances of thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon or evening, not just today, but until Friday.
Wind gusts of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour are possible. Yesterday's minimum temperature was 27.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1.1 degrees above normal. Today's maximum temperature in the city will be 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 27 degrees Celsius.